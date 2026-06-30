DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for France-Sweden, Mexico-Ecuador, at 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

There are three more Round of 32 matches at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first wager of $5 or more. The action begins with Norway vs. Ivory Coast at 1 p.m. ET, and will be followed by France vs. Sweden at 5 p.m. ET, and Mexico vs. Ecuador at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Norway and Ivory Coast were both second-place finishers during the group stage, and now they'll go head-to-head for a spot in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. The match will be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the winners will take on Brazil on Sunday. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Norway as the -180 favorites to advance, while Ivory Coast are +140.

France won the World Cup in 2018 and were runners-up in 2022. They won all three of their matches in pool play and are the betting favorites (+250) heading into the Round of 32, where they'll take on Sweden at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kylian Mbappe is priced at -175 to score a goal, and France are -800 favorites to advance while Sweden are +500 to pull off the upset.

Mexico also won all three of its matches during the group stage, and were the only nation that didn't concede a goal in pool play. Now they'll be rewarded with a match in front of their home fans at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City against Ecuador. Mexico are -175 favorites to advance to the Round of 16, while Ecuador are +140 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.