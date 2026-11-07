The UFC heads to Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker in a heavyweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba, Elijah Smith vs. Davey Grant and Lucas Fernando vs. Billy Elekana on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 and three free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New DraftKings Sportsbook users who spend $5 or more will also get a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker betting preview

The original main event for this fight night was Gabriel Bonfim vs. Sean Brady, but it was canceled due to Brady withdrawing because of an injury. Instead, Waldo Cortes Acosta will face Johnny Walker in the main event, as both fighters accepted the bout on nine days' notice. Cortes Acosta has lost consecutive bouts following a three-fight winning streak, while Walker is 1-0 at heavyweight in the UFC and is coming off a first-round knockout win in his heavyweight debut at UFC 332 on Oct. 3.

Walker has won 18 of his 23 wins by KO/TKO, and he has 18 career first-round finishes. Cortes Acosta is fifth among active UFC heavyweights in significant strikes landed and total strikes landed, and he has never been finished in his career, with all four losses coming via decision.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Cortes Acosta as the -230 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Walker is +190 and the over/under for total rounds is 1.5. Other bouts include Tatiana Suarez (-205) vs. Virna Jandiroba, Elijah Smith (-325) vs. Davey Grant and Lucas Fernando (-325) vs. Billy Elekana. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.