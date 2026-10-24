The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi on Saturday for UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev in a featherweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC 333 card include Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov and Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 2 p.m. ET. Claim $200 and three free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New DraftKings Sportsbook users who spend $5 or more will also get a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev betting preview

The main event of UFC 333 is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev in a featherweight bout, as Volkanovski is 18-1 at featherweight and is a two-time division champion. Evloev is 20-0 in his MMA career and 10-0 in the UFC, which has propelled him to the No. 1 contender in the division. He has the second-longest active win streak in the UFC.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title rematch between two-time champion Petr Yan and former champion Merab Dvalishvili. Yan beat Dvalishvili by unanimous decision to win the bantamweight title in December 2025 at UFC 323, ending Dvalishivili's 14-fight win streak. This is the third meeting between these fighters, as Dvalishvili won the first bout in 2023.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list the main event as a pick'em, while the over/under for total rounds is 4.5. Yan is a -142 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 4.5 rounds. Other bouts include Lone'er Kavanagh (-112) vs. Ramazon Temirov, Alexander Volkov (-118) vs. Rizvan Kuniev and Aaron Pico (-142) vs. Losene Keita. Bet on UFC 333 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.