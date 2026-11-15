The UFC heads to New York on Saturday for UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit in a heavyweight title bout. Other bouts on the UFC 334 card include Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui and Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Claim $200 and three free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New DraftKings Sportsbook users who spend $5 or more will also get a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit betting preview

The main event of UFC 334 is Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit in a heavyweight title bout. Gane won the interim heavyweight title with a second-round TKO against Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 in June. He was elevated to the undisputed champion in September when Tom Aspinall vacated the title due to an eye surgery.

Hokit is competing in his first UFC title fight just over one year removed from his UFC debut last November. He is a perfect 10-0 in his professional career and 4-0 in the UFC, with his latest win coming via a second-round TKO against Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250. Nine of his 10 victories have been finishes, while Gane has the third-highest significant strike accuracy (61.7%) in UFC history.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Gane as the -230 favorite in the main event, while the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. Kyla Harrison is a -166 favorite against Amanda Nunes in the co-main event, with the over/under at 3.5 rounds. Other bouts include Caio Borralho (-155) vs. Yousri Belgaroui, Uros Medic (-155) vs. Kevin Holland and Bilal Hasan (-1000) vs. Luis Gurule. Bet on UFC 334 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.