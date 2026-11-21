The UFC heads to Doha, Qatar, on Saturday afternoon for UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling in a light heavyweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos, Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega and Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 1 p.m. ET. Claim $200 and three free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New DraftKings Sportsbook users who spend $5 or more will also get a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling betting preview

Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces undefeated Navajo Stirling in the main event on Saturday. Prochazka lost to Carlos Ulberg via a first-round KO in April at UFC 327 for the vacant light heavyweight title, but he still has the most Fight Night bonuses (7) among active light heavyweights. Stirling has the second-longest winning streak (6) in the division and is a perfect 11-0 in his MMA career.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event, which is a featherweight bout. Sterling is 12-2 in his last 14 fights and is 3-1 since moving up to the featherweight division. Vallejos is 18-1 in his professional career, including a 4-0 record in the UFC.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Stirling as the -162 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Prochazka is +136 and the over/under for total rounds is 2.5. Other bouts include Vallejos (-130) vs. Sterling, Dan Hooker (-185) vs. Brian Ortega and Kyoji Horiguchi (-205) vs. Asu Almabayev. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.