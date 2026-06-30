DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Mexico vs. Ecuador, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday with a late-night matchup between Mexico and Ecuador, and that means one more chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Mexico vs. Ecuador kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and this will be the 29th all-time meeting between the two teams. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

As joint hosts with the United States and Canada, Mexico entered World Cup 2026 with extremely high hopes, and it's been so far so good for El Tri. They won all three of their group stage matches to win Group A, and they're the only team remaining that still hasn't conceded a goal in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ecuador finished third in Group E and secured advancement to the knockout rounds with a stunning upset of Germany.

Both teams have been defensively focused, with Ecuador only conceding two goals during pool play to Mexico's none. That's why the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list the over/under for total goals at 1.5. Mexico are -175 favorites to advance to the Round of 16, while Ecuador are +140 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.