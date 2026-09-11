The 2026 NFL season is underway and not only can you use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5 as a new user, all customers get a 50% profit boost every football game day. Those are both opportunities that you can cash in on Week 1 NFL games like Giants vs. Cowboys and Bills vs. Texans. Claim your DraftKings promo code and 50% profit boost here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the sign-up promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the sign-up offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. All customers are eligible for the 50% game day boosts. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

How does the DraftKings NFL 50% game day boost work?

DraftKings is offering all users a 50% game day profit boost for NFL games, starting with college football and continuing with Seahawks vs. Patriots on Wednesday. Customers simply opt in to the promotion and receive one profit 50% profit boost for any single or SGP bet. The total bet odds must be +100 or longer, and the token expires at the end of the game. Wagering on this promotion requires funds from your DraftKings cash balance or DK dollars. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager and a 50% profit boost by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Giants vs. Cowboys betting preview

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are bitter NFC East rivals and for the 12th time in each respective franchise's history, they'll go head-to-head to open the season. The Cowboys have won 10 of the previous 11 season-openers against the Giants, most recently demolishing them 40-0 in Week 1 of 2023. However, New York did end a nine-game Dallas winning streak at home in Week 18 of last season.

The Giants will be at home again on Sunday, and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh will be making his debut in East Rutherford, N.J. He inherits a roster with intriguing skill-position talent, and Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers are all healthy entering the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are welcoming six new starters defensively after ranking last in the NFL in points allowed in 2025.

The offense remains largely unchanged for Dallas and the Cowboys are 3-point road favorites as a result with the over/under at 48.5. Dart is +205 to score a touchdown after reaching the end zone nine times in his rookie season, while Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is +260 after scoring eight times in 2025. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager and a 50% profit boost by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.