DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA-Turkiye, Ecuador-Germany, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The United States have already clinched Group D, but they'll have one more match in pool play of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday against Turkiye, and it's an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. USA vs. Turkiye kicks off at 10 p.m. ET, and it's one of six matches on the day, as Groups D, E and F all conclude their group stages. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Germany has already clinched Group E and will conclude pool play against Ecuador on Thursday, but the more pressing match will be Curacao vs. Ivory Coast. Both teams can still advance with a win, and Ivory Coast is likely to advance with a draw, so this 4 p.m. ET kickoff in Philadelphia will be high drama. Ivory Coast are -525 favorites, while Curacao are +1400 underdogs, and a draw is +650.

Group F is still a toss-up entering the final matchday, and Japan vs. Sweden looms large as the match with the most at stake. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and a draw has the potential to see both teams through. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list a tie at +240 on the three-way money line, while Japan are +100 favorites and Sweden are +300 underdogs.

There's nothing at stake for the United States or Turkiye on Thursday, but expectations will still be high for the Americans after a sensational start to World Cup 2026. An opportunity to rotate the squad gives starters a break and gives key reserves a chance to get into form for the knockout rounds. They'll play in Santa Clara, Calif. and USA are -115 favorites, while Turkiye are +285 underdogs, and a draw is +310. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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