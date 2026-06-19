DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA vs. Australia in 2026 World Cup on Friday

The United States Men's National Team will take on Australia in the 2026 World Cup on Friday and right now you can capitalize on the excitement with this DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Kickoff for USA vs. Australia is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Seattle and these two teams are at the top of Group D after winning their opening matches last week. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

USA vs. Australia World Cup betting preview

The U.S. Soccer Federation has been gearing towards the 2026 World Cup for the better part of a decade now and there's hope that their plans are coming to fruition after a 4-1 win over Paraguay to open the tournament. Falorin Balogun scored twice in the dominant display and Christian Pulisic was a dominant force in midfield, earning an assist and creating a couple of big scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Australia managed a shocking 2-0 win as underdogs against Turkey in their opening match and find themselves on the precipice of advancing beyond the group stage again after doing so in Qatar. Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored the two goals for the Aussies and goalkeeper Patrick Beach maintained a clean sheet despite Turkey taking 28 total shots and putting seven on target.

The latest USA vs. Australia odds from DraftKings list the Americans as -155 favorites while the Australians are +400 underdogs and a draw is priced at +320. You can also bet a number of World Cup props, including Balogun to score another goal (+145) or Pulisic to assist (+320). Beach to finish with five or more saves is also priced at +175. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.