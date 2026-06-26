DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA vs. Turkiye, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Thursday and the United States will play their final group stage match at 10 p.m. ET, giving you a late-night opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. USA vs. Turkiye kicks off at 10 p.m. ET and will run simultaneously to the other Group D matchup (Paraguay vs. Australia). Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

We already know that the USA have clinched the top spot in Group D and that Turkiye have been eliminated. Now the Americans are likely to rotate their squad heavily, while Turkiye will look for a morale-boosting victory to end their World Cup 2026 run. However, American fervor will be high at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and USA are still -105 favorites on the three-way money line, while Turkiye are +255 underdogs and a draw is +305.

Australia vs. Paraguay is the match with much more at stake in Group D. Australia are guaranteed to advance with a win or draw while Paraguay will advance with a win and would likely advance in the event of a draw. Meanwhile, both teams are likely to be eliminated by a loss. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Paraguay as the +195 favorites, while Australia are +295 underdogs. and a draw is +125. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.