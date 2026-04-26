With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager is a winner. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday with high-profile matchups like 76ers vs. Celtics and Rockets vs. Lakers, while Sunday Night Baseball features Royals vs. Angels. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics own a 2-1 series advantage over the Philadelphia 76ers and they'll square off in Game 4 on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Celtics as 7.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is 213.5.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a chance to close out a sweep against the Houston Rockets at 9:40 p.m. ET. Despite being without Luka Doncic (hamstring) the entire series, the Lakers have scratched out three wins by single-digits. However, Houston is favored by 4.5 at home and the over/under is 207.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The MLB season also continues on Sunday and the day's action wraps up with the Kansas City Royals hosting the Los Angeles Angels at 7:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Baseball. Seth Lugo is scheduled to start for the Royals, while Reid Detmers will be on the mound for the Angels. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as a -122 favorite on the money line, while the Angels are +102. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.