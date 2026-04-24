With matchups like Rockets vs. Lakers and Dodgers vs. Cubs, Friday is the perfect chance to get the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager as a new user. There are three games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, two games in the 2026 NHL Playoffs and 14 games on the MLB schedule tonight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

After a dominant 32-point victory in Game 1, the Boston Celtics were served a slice of humble pie by the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2. The Sixers notched a 111-97 win to level the series and now wi'll head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Celtics as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 215.5.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers playing without Luka Doncic (hamstring) thus far in the postseason and Kevin Durant returning to the Houston Rockets in Game 2, Los Angeles holds a 2-0 lead in the series heading to Houston. LeBron James is averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds over the first two games. However, Houston is a 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under for Game 3 is 206.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The NL Central has been the best division in baseball so far this season and we'll get an elite pitching matchup on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:40 p.m. ET. Brandon Woodruff gets the start for Milwaukee, while Pittsburgh hands the ball to reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes. The Pirates are -136 favorites, while the Brewers are +113 on the money line.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Chicago Cubs for the first of a three-game set at 10:10 p.m. ET. Emmett Sheehan is the scheduled starter for Los Angeles, while Chicago is expected to go with Jameson Taillon. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -168 favorites, while the Cubs are +139 underdogs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.