The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with three games on Tuesday, making it an ideal chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Celtics vs. 76ers, Spurs vs. Trail Blazers and Lakers vs. Rockets highlight tonight's NBA slate. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics scored a 123-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup and will have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series on Tuesday. Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET in Boston, where the 76ers will try to overcome a 4-for-23 performance from the 3-point line in their last outing. The Celtics are 14.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 216.5.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Houston Rockets for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at 10:40 p.m. ET. Despite being without Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring), the Lakers managed a 107-98 win in Game 1 with Kevin Durant (knee) also sitting for the Rockets. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Houston as a 4.5-point road favorite in Game 2 despite Durant being questionable, and the over/under is 206.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday as well, but Red Sox vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Giants could attract plenty of attention at MLB betting sites. First pitch for Boston vs. New York is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, and the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Yankees as slight -112 favorites, while the Red Sox are priced at -108.

Los Angeles vs. San Francisco is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Landen Roupp on the mound. The Dodgers are first in the NL West at 16-6, while the Giants are fourth at 9-13. Los Angeles is a -186 favorite on the road, while San Francisco is +153. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.