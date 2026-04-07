Tuesday is the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are 10 games on the NBA schedule, including Lakers vs. Thunder and Suns vs. Rockets, while Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and Rangers vs. Mariners stand out on the MLB schedule. There's also the year's first golf major in Georgia. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are inching closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in the West, but they can expect a playoff-like atmosphere on Tuesday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and the third-place Lakers are jockeying for position with the red-hot Nuggets and Rockets breathing down their necks. Oklahoma City is favored by 17.5 on the road while the over/under is 223.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, as mentioned, still have plenty to play for and will also be on the road tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Houston is currently fifth in the West while Phoenix appears likely destined to work their way out of the NBA play-in tournament as the seventh seed. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET and Phoenix is favored by 1.5 at home while the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 221.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Most MLB teams have already knocked out their first 10 games of the season and all 30 squads will be in action on Tuesday. That includes Game 2 of a three-game series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET for this nationally-televised matchup. Aces Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound and Los Angeles is the -163 favorite on the money line while Toronto is the +135 underdog.

Then there's an NL West rivalry matchup at 8:05 p.m. ET with the Texas Rangers hosting the Seattle Mariners for the second contest of another three-game series. Nathan Eovaldi will take the ball for the Rangers at home while George Kirby is the expected choice for the Mariners. Seattle is the -122 favorite on the road while Texas is the +102 underdog in the MLB odds from DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.