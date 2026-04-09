The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. On Thursday, bet on NBA matchups like Knicks vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Lakers. The MLB brings us divisional rivalry games like Royals vs. White Sox and Padres vs. Rockies. There's also major championship golf beginning in Augusta, Ga. today. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

If you're betting on the NBA, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are locked into top-four spots in the Eastern Conference standings and have title aspirations. They'll go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list New York as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 212.5.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Golden State just got Stephen Curry back, but is locked into the No. 10 seed in the West and will have to win two games in the NBA play-in tournament to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to hold on to a top-four seed after Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) went down. Golden State is favored by 4.5, while the over/under is 225.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The baseball season is a long haul, but divisional rivalry games always have added intensity. We'll see a pair on Thursday night. Royals vs. White Sox begins at 7:40 p.m. ET and Seth Lugo is scheduled to start for Kansas City, while Anthony Kay takes the ball for Chicago. At 9:40 p.m. ET, the San Diego Padres will host the Colorado Rockies.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Royals as -186 favorites at home, while the White Sox are +153. The over/under is 9 runs. Meanwhile, San Diego is the -207 favorite at home, while the Rockies are +169 underdogs on the money line. The over/under for that matchup is 8 runs at MLB betting sites like DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.