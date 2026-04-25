Between the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and 15 games in the MLB, the options on Saturday for using the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager is a winner, are bountiful. The late matchups in the NBA will be Hawks vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and there are also high-profile MLB matchups like Yankees vs. Astros and Dodgers vs. Cubs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks have won at least one playoff series in each of the last three seasons while the Atlanta Hawks haven't won a series in the postseason since 2021. They'll go head-to-head in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list New York as 2.5-point favorites while the over/under is currently 214.5.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round matchup later in the night. The Timberwolves won a seven-game series over the Nuggets in 2024 with Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards both playing incredible basketball and they're doing it again this postseason. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET and Denver is the 1.5-point favorite while the over/under is 229.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Houston Astros will host the New York Yankees on Saturday night for the second game of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and Mike Burrows is the expected starter for Houston, while Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for New York. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list New York as a -156 favorite, while Houston is a +129 underdog.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Chicago Cubs for a 7:15 p.m. ET and both teams have designs on winning their respective divisions this season. Roki Sasaki is the scheduled starter for the Dodgers, while the Cubs are going with Colin Rea. Los Angeles is a -126 favorite at home, while Chicago is a +104 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.