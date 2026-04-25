The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. There are four games in the NBA on Saturday, including Game 4 of the Hawks vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. There are also MLB matchups like Astros vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Cubs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks is the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference and they'll square off in Game 4 at State Farm Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list New York as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 214.5. Atlanta holds a 2-1 series lead after notching a 109-108 win in Game 3.

Then, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the West, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. These two franchises went seven games in the Western Conference semifinals two seasons ago and we could be in store for another classic series. Denver is favored by 1.5, while the over/under is 229.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Houston Astros will host the New York Yankees on Saturday night for the second game of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and Mike Burrows is the expected starter for Houston, while Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for New York. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list New York as a -156 favorite, while Houston is a +129 underdog.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Chicago Cubs for a 7:15 p.m. ET and both teams have designs on winning their respective divisions this season. Roki Sasaki is the scheduled starter for the Dodgers, while the Cubs are going with Colin Rea. Los Angeles is a -149 favorite at home, while Chicago is a +123 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.