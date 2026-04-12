The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. The final round of the year's first golf major on Sunday is the perfect time to take advantage. Defending champion Rory McIlroy had a six-shot lead entering the third round, but he's tied with Cameron Young entering Sunday in Augusta, Ga. McIlroy is the +150 favorite in the latest golf odds from DraftKings, while Young is +260. McIlroy and Young will tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday golf betting preview

After shooting a 65 on Friday, Rory McIlroy shot a 73 on Saturday and opened the door to the rest of the field. Now, he's tied with Cameron Young at the top of this week's golf leaderboard. Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Jason Day and Justin Rose are all within three shots of the lead as well.

Burns is one shot off the lead at -10 and he's +660 on the golf odds board. Shane Lowry is in third at -9. Lowry recorded his second hole-in-one at the year's first major championship and is +1250 to win. Rose and Day are both at -8 and +1475 and +2200, respectively. Get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager when you sign up for DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.