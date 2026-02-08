The NFL will decide its champion on Sunday in the 2026 Big Game at Levi's Stadium, and the newest DraftKings promo code offers $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, where the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots (+4.5, 45.5). Seattle is a -238 money-line favorite. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

It has been 11 years since these two teams met in the Big Game back in 2015, a game that famously ended with Russell Wilson throwing an interception to Malcolm Butler on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line rather than giving the ball to bruising running back Marshawn Lynch. This year, both teams went 14-3 during the regular season and won their divisions, with Seattle earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and New England earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Seahawks powered through a pair of NFC West rivals on their way to the Big Game, beating the 49ers 41-6 in the divisional round and then the Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Patriots handily beat the Chargers (16-3) and the Texans (28-16) in the first two rounds before grinding out a 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Seattle as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 45.5, both unchanged from the opening lines. You can also already enter the DraftKings King of the Endzone promotion offering a share of $4 million in bonus bets. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is the -185 favorite to score, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is -105 and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is +150. Before you participate in any NFL betting for the Big Game, get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.