The latest DraftKings promo code was tailored for days like Wednesday with the NBA, NHL and MLB all running since new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Use your DraftKings bonus bets in the NBA on playoff matchups like Pistons vs. Magic and Thunder vs. Suns or on MLB rivalry games like Red Sox vs. Yankees and Giants vs. Dodgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons had the best record in the East this year, but suffered a 112-101 loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. They'll look to even up the series at home in Game 2, which tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET tonight. Despite the series deficit, the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Pistons as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 218.5.

The best team in the West had no such issues in their playoff opener, as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 119-84 in Game 1. They'll continue their pursuit of back-to-back titles at 9:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are favored by 17.5 at home, while the over/under is currently 215.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Boston Red Sox will also host the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET. It's the 2,329th all-time meeting in arguably the MLB's biggest rivalry and Ranger Suarez will pitch for Boston while New York turns to Max Fried. The NL East-leading Yankees are the -143 favorites on the road, while the Red Sox are +119 underdogs in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are also heated rivals, having followed each other from East Coast to West Coast after both franchises got their start in New York. Tyler Mahle will start on Wednesday for the Giants and Shohei Ohtani will take the ball for the Dodgers, with first pitch scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -207 favorite, while San Francisco is listed at +169 on the money line. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.