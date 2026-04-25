Friday is the perfect time to claim the new DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager is a winner. The Spurs will take on the Trail Blazers in the final game of the night and will be without star Victor Wembanyama (concussion). Still, San Antonio is favored by 1.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama, but are still favored by 1.5 on the road against the Trail Blazers. The over-under is 220.5, the highest of Friday's NBA schedule. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Chicago Cubs for the first of a three-game set at 10:10 p.m. ET. Emmett Sheehan is the scheduled starter for Los Angeles, while Chicago is expected to go with Jameson Taillon. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -163 favorites, while the Cubs are +135 underdogs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.