The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and UFC action continues on Saturday with a UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas on Paramount+. The latest UFC Fight Night card is headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal in a featherweight bout. Zalal is riding an eight-fight win streak, while Sterling, a former UFC bantamweight champion, is competing in his third UFC main event. Saturday's prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. First bet has minimum odds requirements of -500, and the bet must settle by May 3. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5. If your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 (twelve) $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Sterling has the most wins (14) in bantamweight history, but he is relatively inexperienced in the featherweight division. He is 2-1 since moving up from bantamweight as he gets set to compete in his third UFC main event. Sterling won by split decision over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in 2023 before losing to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 later that year.

Zalal has won five consecutive fights in the featherweight division, and he is riding an eight-fight winning streak overall. He has a 78% finish rate in his career, with 14 of his 18 wins coming before the final bell. Zalal is 5-0 with four submissions since rejoining the UFC in March 2024.

For UFC betting, Zalal is a -142 favorite, while Sterling is a +120 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. For method of victory prop betting, Zalal is +165 to win by decision and Sterling is +240 to win by decision. Other fights on the main card include Alexander Hernandez (-130) vs. Rafa Garcia and Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.