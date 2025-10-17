With four games on the Friday college football schedule, it's an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. The action begins with Miami vs. Louisville at 7 p.m. ET and concludes with California vs. North Carolina at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

The Miami Hurricanes checked in at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 and will host the Louisville Cardinals in an ACC matchup on Friday. Both teams are coming off a bye, with Miami beating Florida State 28-22 on Oct. 4 and Louisville suffering an overtime loss (its first of the season) against Virginia. The latest Week 8 college football odds list the Hurricanes as 13.5-point favorites while the over/under is 52.5 points.

In a Big Ten matchup that kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska was No. 25 in the latest college football rankings after a 5-1 start while Minnesota is 4-2. Both teams are 2-1 in the Big Ten this season, but the Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites on the road and the over/under is 46.5 points.

At 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Utah State is favored by 3 at home over San Jose State, while the over/under is 64.5. Then the night wraps up with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels visiting the California Golden Bears. Rumors have swirled about Belichick taking a buyout and stepping down, and the latest Week 8 college football betting lines list California as a 10-point favorite with the over/under at 47.5. Get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.