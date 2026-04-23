The NHL and NBA playoffs are underway, making Thursday the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Tonight's top matchups include Hawks vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets in the NBA as well as the 2026 NFL Draft, which you can bet on at several sportsbooks. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks split two games at Madison Square Garden and now the series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Thursday. The Knicks took Game 1 by a score of 113-102 while the Hawks leveled with a 107-106 victory in Game 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the 1.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 216.5.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets series is also sitting at 1-1 as they head to Minneapolis for Game 3. The Nuggets won by 11 to open the series and then the Timberwolves won by 5 on Monday to level things up. However, Denver is the 2.5-point road favorite entering Thursday and the over/under is 233.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET in Fenway Park. Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Red Sox and he sports a 6.75 ERA over four starts on the season, while Cam Schlittler will make his sixth start of the season for New York and has a 1.95 ERA. New York is the -149 favorite on the road. while Boston is +123 on the money line.

Both the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates are sporting a record of .500 or better and they'll also finish a three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and Jacob deGrom is the scheduled starter for Texas, while Bubba Chandler takes the ball for Pittsburgh. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Rangers as -163 favorites, while the Pirates are +135 underdogs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.