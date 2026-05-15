The second round of the 2026 PGA Championship takes place on Friday, giving new users another great opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard is crowded with big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler enters Friday tied atop the leaderboard with seven others at -3, and he's listed as the +166 betting favorite, according to the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds at DraftKings. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

PGA Championship 2026 betting preview

Scottie Scheffler shot an opening round 67 at the PGA Championship for the third time in the past four years. The No. 1-ranked player in the world is the defending champion of this event, and he's looking to become the first repeat winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018-19. Scheffler hit 11 consecutive fairways to begin his round on Thursday, and his over/under for birdies or better in Round 2 is 4.5 (over +132, under -186). DraftKings will offer plenty of prop betting options for Friday's second round.

Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard at -3 with seven other golfers, while major champions like Xander Schauffele (-2), Patrick Reed (-2), Brooks Koepka (-1), Jon Rahm (-1) and Jordan Spieth (-1) are all within striking distance. With a victory at Aronimink Golf Club this week, Spieth will become just the seventh golfer to win the career Grand Slam. According to the latest PGA Championship odds at DraftKings, Spieth is priced as a +4000 longshot for golf betting. Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.