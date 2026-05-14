The 2026 PGA Championship tees off early on Thursday, and new users can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager for one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year. The 2026 PGA Championship field is filled with major winners, such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, and McIlroy seeks to win back-to-back majors for the first time in his grand slam-winning career. The PGA Championship 2026 is held at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, which hasn't hosted a PGA Tour event since the 2018 BMW Championship. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

PGA Championship 2026 betting preview

Scottie Scheffler is the +385 favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (+910), Jon Rahm (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1500) in the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds at DraftKings. Although many will make their PGA Championship bets around the tournament's winner, DraftKings offers plenty of prop betting options for this major as well, including options based on the winner's history.

DraftKings is offering odds on props such as whether the PGA Championship winner will be a first-time event winner or even a first-time major winner. "Yes" is a -200 favorite for the PGA Champion to be a first-time winner in the event, which would mean betting against some of the world's most accomplished golfers, such as Scheffler, McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. However, golfers such as Rahm, Young and Bryson DeChambeau have yet to win a PGA Championship. The "No" has +150 odds, meaning a repeat PGA Championship winner for this weekend.

The oddsmakers don't expect the 2026 PGA Championship winner to be a first-time major winner, though, with "No" at -142 odds and "Yes" at +115. Some potential first-time major winners who could be factors in the 2026 PGA Championship for golf betting include Young (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2700), Patrick Cantlay (+5300) and Viktor Hovland (+5900). Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.