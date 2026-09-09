The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game will pit the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots for a rematch of Super Bowl 60, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Seattle won the title last year with a 29-13 win over New England in Levi's Stadium and will host at Lumen Field this time around, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the best sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 NFL Kickoff Game betting preview

For the third time in NFL history, the two participants in the previous season's Super Bowl will go head-to-head in Week 1. Both teams went 14-3 during the regular season and the Seahawks picked off NFC West rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles on their way to the Big Game, while the Patriots went through the Chargers, Texans and Broncos to win the AFC. The Seahawks used an advantage on defense and special teams to score the Super Bowl win, creating three turnovers and benefitting from five Jason Meyers field goals to win their second championship.

Seattle lost starting running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency but remained committed to running the football effectively by spending its first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. The majority of the Seahawks core remains intact with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon signing market-setting extensions this offseason. Meanwhile, the Patriots prioritized giving Drake Maye improved weaponry by trading for A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs.

Despite the emphatic victory in Super Bowl 60 and the fact that the Seahawks are hosting this time around, Seattle is only favored by 3.5 at home. The latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings also list the over/under at 44.5 and Price as the favorite to score the first touchdown (+600). Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.