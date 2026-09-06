The latest DraftKings promo code allows new users to claim $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5, and Sunday's college football schedule is the perfect opportunity to jump on this incredible offer. Two games are set to unfold at 7:30 p.m. ET, including No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

DraftKings promo code details

DraftKings Promo Code Click here DraftKings Bonus Offer Spend $5 as a new user, get $200 in bonus bets States DraftKings is Available Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming. DraftKings Minimum Age 21 DraftKings Deposit Methods ACH/Online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, DraftKings gift card, Wire transfer, PayNearMe

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

How to place a bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Once you log into DraftKings, placing a wager is easy. Users can select the sport or event they wish to bet on, and standard bets like spread, money line, totals, etc., should populate immediately. Users can select any of these options to begin building a slip if they wish.

You can also select a game or event and see all available options, such as prop bets. It is simple to add several bets to a single slip. Then, users can enter their wager (provided enough money is deposited in their account) and submit.

Washington State vs. Washington odds

Here's a look at some of the top Washington vs. Washington State lines from DraftKings:

Washington vs. Washington State money line: Washington -2800, Washington State +1300

Washington vs. Washington State spread: Washington -23.5

Washington vs. Washington State over/under: 51.5 points

Louisville vs. Ole Miss odds

Here's a look at some of the top Ole Miss vs. Louisville lines from DraftKings:

Ole Miss vs. Louisville money line: Ole Miss -258, Louisville +210

Ole Miss vs. Louisville spread: Ole Miss -6.5

Ole Miss vs. Louisville over/under: 54.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame odds

Here's a look at some of the top Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin lines from DraftKings:

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin money line: Notre Dame -1450, Wisconsin +850

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin over/under: 46.5 points

Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.