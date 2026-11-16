Monday Night Football is your last chance in NFL Week 10 to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. This week the Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a 4-1 start with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading a dominant rushing attack and setting up opportunities to attack down the field with Zay Flowers. However, Jackson missed three weeks with an ankle injury and then suffered a season-ending thumb injury on his first pass attempt in his return. Tyler Huntley (toe) also went down to leave Baltimore with third-stringer Joe Fagnano as the starter, but the Ravens traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett last week and he's expected to make his debut this week.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are the only winless team (0-8) remaining in the NFL after back-to-back 11-win seasons to kick off the Jim Harbaugh era. Harbaugh alluded to making some major changes after yet another disastrous effort last week in a 44-22 loss to the Texans. However, the Chargers did manage to end a 36-possession touchdown drought with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and will hope to build off that offensive progress late.

The latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds from DraftKings list Baltimore as the 5.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 38.5. Brissett will take charge of a Ravens offense that hasn't scored more than 13 points in a month and their team total for this week is 21.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.