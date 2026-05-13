The 2026 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, May 14, for the second major of the year, which creates a top tournament to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The 2026 PGA Championship field features the best of the best, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm as options for PGA Championship 2026 golf betting. The PGA Championship takes place from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, hosting its first major since 1962. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

PGA Championship 2026 betting preview

Scottie Scheffler is the +345 favorite with Rory McIlroy having the second-lowest odds at +870 in the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds at DraftKings, but there are plenty of other candidates besides the two biggest names in golf to feature in PGA Championship bets. Brooks Koepka has won three PGA Championships since 2018, yet he has longshot odds at +3400 at DraftKings to take the tournament again.

Scheffler won last year's PGA Championship, but that was the last win for the Scheffler-McIlroy duo since Rory won his second in 2014. Although it hasn't always been one of those two, there haven't been many longshots winning the second major of the year recently. Only six different golfers have won the PGA Championship since 2017: Koepka (three times), Justin Thomas (twice) and wins by Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Scheffler.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 in seven of nine majors since the start of 2024, and he's coming off a T9 finish at the first major of 2026. Prop betting on finishing position is another popular golf betting option when online sports betting at DraftKings, and Schauffele has +164 odds to keep this trend going and finish in the top 10 this weekend. He's +330 to finish in the top 5 and +2000 to join Koepka and Thomas as multi-time PGA Championship winners over the past 10 years. Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.