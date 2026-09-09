The 2026 NFL season is finally upon us and to celebrate, you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5 as a new user. The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game will be a Super Bowl LX rematch, as the Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. According to the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds at DraftKings, Seattle is favored by 3 points at home and the over/under is 44.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NFL betting preview for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Sam Darnold and Drake Maye weren't on many NFL MVP watch lists at the start of last season, but both put together incredible seasons to lead their teams to conference championships. Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first season as the starter in Seattle, while Maye made a huge developmental jump to throw for 4,398 yards and 31 touchdowns in his second season.

When the two teams met in Super Bowl 60, Maye threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. Darnold, on the other hand, only went 19-for-38 for 202 yards and a touchdown, but he didn't turn the ball over and was only sacked once.

However, Darnold lost his backfield mate in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and Maye got major reinforcements at wide receiver with New England acquiring Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown. Despite the offseason additions and subtractions, Seattle is favored by 3 at home in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings, and the over/under is 44.5 points. Maye has a passing yards over/under of 230.5, and Darnold's total is 226.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.