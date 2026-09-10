The first-ever NFL Australia Game is ideal for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5 as a new user. Rams vs. 49ers is scheduled for an 8:35 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NFL betting preview for Rams vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are two NFC West rivals coming off seasons that closely mimicked each other. They split their two head-to-head matchups, both went 12-5 and each had their seasons ended by the Seattle Seahawks. However, the 49ers went down 41-6 in the divisional round and the Rams lost a 31-27 nailbiter in the NFC Championship Game.

However, they carved different paths during the offseason, with the 49ers focused on getting their core healthy after Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner all missed at least six games last year. Meanwhile, the Rams have gone all in again, just as they did to win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. They traded for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, then lured Aaron Donald out of retirement to form a super defense. Garrett is -140 to record a sack on Thursday.

Both are expecting should contend to win the division and the conference, but Thursday's matchup certainly stands as an early season barometer. The latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is currently 48.5. The Rams are -198 favorites on the moneyline, while the 49ers are +164. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.