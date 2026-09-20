The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more. The Colts could not stop Baltimore's offense in a 41-23 defeat, while Kansas City dominated Denver 31-10 on Monday Night Football. Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

You don't need a specific code to claim this DraftKings new-user offer, but you must be of legal betting age in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook legally operates. This offer is also only available to brand-new DraftKings Sportsbook users. Here's how to sign up for one of the best sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets hold no cash value and expire seven days after they're issued. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites

Get started with the DraftKings promo code here:

Colts vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football betting preview

Any doubts about the Chiefs' ability to win after a rocky 2025 campaign went by the wayside in Week 1 with a dominant win over Denver. Patrick Mahomes looked plenty mobile in his return to action just nine months after an ACL tear, and he tallied three total touchdowns, including a nice touchdown run in the first half. The big story outside of Mahomes' return and a dominant defensive effort was the Chiefs' revamped run game. After years of struggling to run the ball, Kansas City paid Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III a lot of money in free agency to join the Chiefs, and his first game was brilliant as the former Seattle star rushed for 173 yards while scoring two total touchdowns.

As for the Colts, it was good to see Daniel Jones back under center after an Achilles injury cut his 2025 campaign short and stalled Indianapolis' momentum after a brilliant start to the year. The Colts fell 41-23 to Baltimore and have now lost eight straight games. Jones threw for just 166 yards, but Jonathan Taylor had 98 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first game of the year. However, the defense gave up 506 yards and more than 200 rushing yards. Given how good Walker looked in Week 1, that latter number really stands out.

The Chiefs are favored by 6.5 at home, per the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds at DraftKings, which also lists the over/under at 47.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chiefs covering the spread in the majority of simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. DraftKings Sportsbook offers different resources to help its users, such as wager and deposit limits, a live chat feature and timeout options. DraftKings also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.