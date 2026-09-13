Sunday Night Football in Week 1 will pit the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants, another opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Giants is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by three, with an over-under of 47.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 1 has been a fairly common occurrence historically, as this is the 11th time that the two NFC East rivals have opened their season against one another. Six of those matchups came in an eight-year span from 2012-2019 and this is the first time they've played in Week 1 since 2023, when the Cowboys won 40-0. Dallas holds a 10-1 advantage in Week 1 matchups against New York.

Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons where they missed the playoffs in 2025, with the Cowboys going 7-9-1 and the Giants going 4-13. However, New York has added a Super Bowl-winning head coach in John Harbaugh, while Brian Schottenheimer returns for his second season at the helm in Dallas. Dak Prescott will run Schottenheimer's offense will Jaxson Dart is established as the starter in New York after a strong rookie season.

The latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds from DraftKings list Dallas as a three-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is down to 47.5 points. Cam Skattebo returns from a gruesome leg injury last season and is priced at +110 to score an anytime touchdown and CeeDee Lamb is +130 to score despite scoring only three times in 2025. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.