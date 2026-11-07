The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Kentucky, No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia and No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami highlight the Week 10 college football schedule on Saturday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

The Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats both have SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff aspirations and they'll each have a chance to add to their resume when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium and the Volunteers have won five in a row in the rivalry. Tennessee is favored by 6.5 at home and the current over/under is 49.5 points.

In another huge SEC matchup, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Georgia Bulldogs in a rematch of last year's Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss got the better of Georgia in their CFP matchup, but the Bulldogs did beat the Rebels in Athens during the regular season. The latest Week 10 college football odds list Georgia as the 3.5-point road favorite with the over/under at 56.5.

That matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Miami Hurricanes in another 7:30 p.m. ET start. The CFP committee seemed to indicate that Notre Dame's resume was lacking this week, but the Irish will have a chance to rectify that against the top-ranked team in the country. Malachi Toney (ankle) is out and Notre Dame is favored by 7 at home, while the over/under is 54.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.