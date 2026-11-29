The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Browns vs. Raiders rounds out the Sunday Week 12 NFL schedule on Sunday Night Football. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 12 NFL betting preview

The Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 12 will pit the Cleveland Browns (6-4) against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7). The Browns are a perfect 4-0 at home this season, but the Raiders have picked up three of their four wins in 2026 on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the latest Week 12 NFL odds from DraftKings list Cleveland as the 6-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 38.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.