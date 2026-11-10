The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. There's action in the NBA, college basketball and college football on Tuesday. Top matchups include 76ers vs. Celtics and Trail Blazers vs. Thunder in the NBA, while Miami (OH) vs. Ohio highlights the MACtion schedule. There's also Duke vs. Michigan State and Kentucky vs. Kansas in college basketball on Tuesday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers put together a superteam this offseason by trading for Jaylen Brown and acquiring LeBron James during free agency. So far the experiment is working out, with Philadelphia off to an East-leading 9-2 start ahead of a visit tonight from the Boston Celtics (8-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and Boston is favored by 1.5 on the road, while the over/under is 217.5 points.

Later in the night, we'll head out West as the Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET and the Thunder are also favored by 1.5 on the road with the over/under at 226.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday college football betting preview

The Week 11 college football schedule includes a trio of Mid-American Conference games on Tuesday night. Akron vs. Western Michigan and Bowling Green vs. Kent State both kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Then Miami (OH) vs. Ohio is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start.

The latest college football odds from DraftKings list Western Michigan as the 14-point favorite on the road with the over/under at 48.5 and then Bowling Green is favored by 5.5 at home with the over/under at 44.5 points. Meanwhile, MAC-leading Ohio is the 1.5-point favorite on the road in its rivalry game and the over/under is 46.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.