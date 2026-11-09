The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Buffalo Bills for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Carson Wentz will start in place of the injured Kyler Murray (hamstring). Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The current No. 2 seed in the NFC will host the current No. 1 seed in the AFC on Monday when Minnesota takes on Buffalo. However, the Vikings are coming off their first loss of the season after suffering a 19-15 loss to the Lions and the Bills are cruising after a 36-10 win over the Ravens. Both teams are now 6-1 on the season and lead their respective divisions.

In addition to being a potential Super Bowl matchup, we'll see the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL take on the No. 1 scoring offense. Minnesota is allowing 13.3 points per game and also ranks second in the NFL in total defense, while Buffalo is averaging 33.3 points per game and ranks second in the NFL in total offense. Brian Flores is the mastermind behind the Vikings defense and Joe Brady continues to call the plays for the Bills after being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach this offseason.

Josh Allen entered Week 9 as the +225 favorite to win his second NFL MVP award and the Bills are +600 to win the Super Bowl, while the Vikings are +2200. The latest Vikings vs. Bills odds also list Buffalo as the 3.5-point favorite on the road on Monday with the over/under at 45.5. Allen to score a touchdown is is -125 and Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson is +130 to score a touchdown. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.