The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager and a full day of NFL betting is the perfect chance to take advantage. There are 13 Sunday games on the Week 9 NFL schedule, highlighted by Panthers vs. Broncos at 1 p.m. ET, Patriots vs. Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET and Bears vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 9 NFL betting preview

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) and Denver Broncos (6-2) are both first place in their respective divisions and they'll go head-to-head at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday. Carolina has lost two in a row entering this matchup but still leads the NFC South and Denver has won four in a row to surge to the top of the AFC West. The Broncos are favored by 2.5 on the road and the over/under is 44.5 points.

Then the New England Patriots (5-3) will host the Green Bay Packers (5-3) at Gillette Stadium for a late-afternoon battle. In addition to having matching records for the season, the Patriots and Packers have matched each other win for win and loss for loss in each week so far. However, New England is favored by 3 at home and the over/under is also 44.5 points.

Sunday's action wraps up with the Chicago Bears (6-2) hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) in primetime at Soldier Field. The Bears are coming off a dominant 34-17 win on the road over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football and the Buccaneers became the first team since 1974 to win an NFL game without completing a pass in a win over the Falcons. The latest NFL odds list Chicago as the 6-point favorite at home and the over/under is 47.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.