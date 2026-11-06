With action in college football, college basketball and the NBA, Friday is another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. Tonight's action includes Illinois vs. Nebraska and Arizona vs. TCU in college football and Cavaliers vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Trail Blazers in the NBA. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers both have matching 5-3 records on the season and they'll fight to earn bowl eligibility when they go head-to-head on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Illinois has won three in a row coming off a 20-17 win at Maryland and Nebraska has lost three in a row after a 17-10 loss to Washington. The latest Week 10 college football odds from DraftKings list the Cornhuskers as 4-point favorites on the road and the over/under is 50.5.

Then the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats will host the TCU Horned Frogs for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday night. Arizona is 6-2 on the season with its losses coming on the road against BYU and Texas Tech, while TCU is 4-4 overall after a 22-16 win over Kansas last week. Arizona is favored by 7 at home and the over/under is 46.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday NBA betting preview

There are nine NBA games on Friday night highlighted by a streaming doubleheader. The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff in the East and then the Los Angeles Lakers (7-2) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-1) for a 10 p.m. ET tip in the West. Follow along and watch any out-of-market games live with your three free months of NBA League Pass compliments of DraftKings.

The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the 76ers as 2.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers and the over/under is 231.5 points. Meanwhile, the Lakers are favored by 3.5 at home against the Trail Blazers and the over/under for that matchup is 231.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.