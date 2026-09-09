The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after spending $5, along with a 50% profit boost every football game day for all customers, coinciding with the start of the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday. The Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in the NFL Kickoff Game at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code and 50% profit boost here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the sign-up promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the sign-up offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. All customers are eligible for the 50% game day boosts. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

How does the DraftKings NFL 50% game day boost work?

DraftKings is offering all users a 50% game day profit boost for NFL games, starting with college football and continuing with Seahawks vs. Patriots on Wednesday. Customers simply opt in to the promotion and receive one profit 50% profit boost for any single or SGP bet. The total bet odds must be +100 or longer, and the token expires at the end of the game. Wagering on this promotion requires funds from your DraftKings cash balance or DK dollars. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager and a 50% profit boost by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks face the Patriots in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl on Wednesday night. Seattle cruised to a 29-13 win over New England in February. This is the third time in league history that there is a Super Bowl rematch in Week 1; the latest instance was in 2016 when the Broncos beat the Panthers.

New England has lost four of its last five season openers, and head coach Mike Vrabel has a 2-5 record in season openers. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye finished as the MVP runner-up last season, leading the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating. He has a new weapon in wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was acquired from Philadelphia in an offseason trade.

Seattle has won five of its last seven season openers, and quarterback Sam Darnold has won 14 starts and thrown for more than 4,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites in the NFL Kickoff Game odds, while the over/under is 44.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager and a 50% profit boost by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.