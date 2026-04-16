With NBA off, the MLB and NHL take center stage on Thursday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user. There are 10 games on the MLB schedule today highlighted by Guardians vs. Orioles and Padres vs. Mariners while there are six games on the NHL schedule, including Oilers vs. Canucks and Avalanche vs. Kraken. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Cleveland Guardians have been AL Central champs in three of four years and they'll begin a four-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Baltimore made the postseason in 2023 and 2024 before a disappointing 2025 campaign, but appears to be on the mend after an aggressive offseason. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET and Cleveland is the -126 favorite while Baltimore is the +104 underdog.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will wrap up a three-game set in San Diego tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET and the Padres will be seeking the sweep after winning the first game 4-1 and the second game 7-6. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the -122 favorite while BLANK is the +102 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday NHL betting preview

Thursday is the final day of the NHL regular season, with the 2026 NHL Playoffs beginning on Saturday. All 12 of the teams in action are from the Western Conference. There's a Canadian showdown that starts at 9 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton is playoff bound and a -325 favorite, while Vancouver (+260) has the worst record in the league but has won three games in a row.

The Colorado Avalanche have already clinched the best record in the NHL and will wrap up their regular season against the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and the Kraken won't make the postseason but have minimal tanking incentive. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list Colorado as the -185 home favorite, while Seattle is a +154 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.