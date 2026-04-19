With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins for the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The action continues with Lakers vs. Rockets, who will be without Kevin Durant (knee), and there are also numerous games in the MLB that you can use to potentially boost your bankroll. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The 4/5 matchup in the Western Conference will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant is out with a knee injury. Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Rockets as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 208.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies have won the NL East in each of the last two season and the Atlanta Braves won the division six times in a row prior to that. They'll go head-to-head at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET and Andrew Painter will pitch for the Phillies while Chris Sale will go for the Braves. Philadelphia is the -132 favorite at home while Atlanta is the +109 underdog.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays have both experienced recent World Series heartbreak, with Arizona losing to Texas in 2023 and Toronto losing to Los Angeles in 2025. They'll play Game 2 of a three-game series on Saturday at 8:10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Zac Gallen will pitch for the Diamondbacks and they're -156 on the money line while Max Scherzer starts for the Blue Jays (+129). Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.