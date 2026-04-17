The NBA play-in tournament continues on Friday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The final playoff spot in both conferences will be on the line in Magic vs. Hornets and Suns vs. Warriors. There are also 15 games on the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets tip off at 7:40 p.m. ET and the No. 8 seed in the East will be on the line. Orlando is coming off a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday while LaMelo Ball delivered an overtime winner in a 127-126 win for Charlotte over the Heat. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Hornets as 3.5-point favorites while the over/under is 218.5.

Then the No. 8 seed in the West will be on the line when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Suns suffered a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers in the 7/8 game while the Warriors beat the Clippers 126-121 in the 9/10 matchup. Phoenix is favored by 2.5 at home while the over/under is currently 219.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams will also be in action on Friday and all but one of those games will be played under the lights. The Boston Red Sox will host the Detroit Tigers at 7:15 p.m. ET and Ranger Suarez will take the ball for the home team while Casey Mize will be the away starter. Boston is the -126 favorite in this matchup while Detroit is the +104 underdog.

Then there's an AL West matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Texas Rangers. Logan Gilbert is the scheduled starter for Seattle while Jacob deGrom will be on the bump for Texas. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the -131 favorite while Texas is the +109 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.