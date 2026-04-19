The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday, and right now new users can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are four games in the NBA tonight, including Pistons vs. Magic and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers. There's also Phillies vs. Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings, the Phillies are -120 money line favorites against Atlanta. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference this season and they'll begin their postseason with a first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET tonight and the two franchises split their four head-to-head meetings during the regular season. However, Detroit is favored by 8.5 in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 218.5.

Then in the 2/7 matchup out West, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 1 on Sunday. Tipoff if scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET and San Antonio is favored by 10.5 at home while the over/under is 221.5 points. The Spurs beat the Trail Blazers in two of their three head-to-head matchups this season and won both of those matchups by 11 or more. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball this week will pit the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is off to a 14-7 start on the season to lead the NL East and has a chance to complete the sweep on the road after beating Philadelphia 9-0 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and Andrew Painter will be on the mound for the Phillies while the Braves turn to Grant Holmes. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -120 favorite on the money line while Atlanta is the +100 underdog. The over/under is currently 8 runs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.