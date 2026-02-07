The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, and sports fans can use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on the game and get $300 in bonus bets, as long as their first bet of $5 or more wins. There is a -500 minimum odds threshold for the first wager to qualify for the promotion. Here's a look at how you can claim this offer. Bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots at DraftKings and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

DraftKings promo code overview

In order to be eligible for this promotion, you must be a new DraftKings user of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. There's no specific code required.

Promo eligibility 18+ in D.C. and KY, 21+ everywhere else Minimum deposit Minimum deposit and qualifying wager are both $5 Minimum odds -500 or longer (-400, +150, etc.) Promo eligibility period after signing up Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Once you sign up, you must place your minimum wager of $5 or more by Sunday, Feb. 15, in order to be eligible for the new user offer. If your wager wins, you'll get $300 in bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 bonus bet tokens within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued and they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a bet using bonus funds, you will receive the winnings but not the stake. For example, if you use $25 in bonus bets for a +100 wager, you will receive $25 back if the bet wins instead of $50 since bonus bets do not return the stake.

Sportsbook promos for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Here's a look at the promotions available for New England vs. Seattle at the top sportsbooks.

DraftKings Sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the pioneers of the sports betting industry in the United States and has plenty of offerings with its sportsbook and daily fantasy operations, even moving into the media space with its content creation arm. The brand has been innovative with its betting markets, including introducing same-game parlays and an Early Exit feature to account for player injuries. Here's a look at some of the top features of DraftKings.

Early Exit

If a player exits a game in the first half and does not return, all bets involving that player are voided under this policy. It's something sportsbooks have started introducing in some capacity but DraftKings has rolled it out across multiple sports. I admittedly was a beneficiary of this policy when Baker Mayfield left a regular season against the Rams and did not return, voiding my bet on his passing touchdowns prop for that game. It's nice protection for bettors and you do not have to opt into anything to get the benefit; it's automatically part of your wager.

User experience

DraftKings has one of the cleanest user interfaces across its app and website, though the desktop site does not have a search function like the app does. All the sports and betting markets available are clearly labeled and organized well, along with the tabs to make same-game parlays. Your bet slip is clearly visible as well. While it might be frustrating when you cannot combine bets for certian markets, DraftKings generally allows most combinations when it comes to betting. You can also find good speciality markets at DraftKings, like a player's next team or the Over/Under on a player's jersey number for the first touchdown of the game. DraftKings also gives a healthy offering of profit boosts and bonuses for existing users to get extremely competitive odds on their wagers. When you combine these benefits with one of the most widespread betting market offerings in the industry, it makes the user experience second to none.

Customer support

It's easy to get in touch with customer support at DraftKings thanks to its live chat feature, which connects users to the support team 24/7. You can find all the responsible gaming tools easily on DraftKings' app and website, as well as additional contact information to get in touch with customer support.

Seahawks vs. Patriots preview

Seattle captured the No. 1 seed in the NFC after finishing the 2025 NFL regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC West in the final week with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks beat the 49ers again in the Divisional Round before taking down the Rams for the second time this season in the NFC Championship Game to reach the "big game." Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has built of the league's best defenses, which ranked first in scoring and sixth in yards allowed during the regular season. On the flip side, journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold arrived in free agency after a career season in Minnesota and immediately boosted this offense. The Seahawks ranked third in points per game at 28.4 after averaging 22.1 in 2024.

The Patriots turned things around this season under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel and second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who could be the league MVP after throwing 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. New England's schedule might not have been as competitive as other teams, but you can only beat who is in front of you. One season after going 4-13, the Patriots went 14-3 to earn the AFC's No. 2 seed. They defeated the Chargers, Texans and Broncos in the playoffs and are one win away from the Lombardi Trophy. Maye was the centerpiece of an offense that ranked second in points per game at 28.8, with standout seasons from rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran receiver Stefon Diggs and reliable tight end Hunter Henry. Vrabel's defense was no pushover; the Patriots ranked eighth in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed per game.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings and they cover that spread in 50% of simulations in the SportsLine Projection Model. The total is 45.5 and the Under hits in 59% of simulations. On the money line, the model believes the Patriots offer the most value as they win in 39% of simulations at +195 odds, which suggests an implied probability of 33.9%. For the latest game forecast for Seahawks vs. Patriots and NFL player prop recommendations for the "big game," check out SportsLine.

DraftKings bet glossary

Here's a look at some of the most popular betting markets with DraftKings' "big game" odds, and some of our favorite bets within each market.

Betting market Best bet Spread Seahawks -4.5 Total Under 45.5 Money line Seahawks (-238) Anytime touchdown scorer Stefon Diggs (+260) First touchdown scorer A.J. Barner (+1200) MVP Kenneth Walker (+800) Receiving props Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 95.5 receiving yards Rushing props Rhamondre Stevenson Under 49.5 rushing yards Speciality props Rashid Shaheed either 50+ receiving yards or 20+ rushing yards (+200) Gatorade color Blue (+250)

DraftKings best bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Spread, total and money line best bets

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Seahawks on the spread, so I'll also lean that way. I'll go against the model recommendation from a value standpoint and pick Seattle to win as well. I'm in complete agreement on the total at Under 45.5, especially with the defenses that will be on display.

Touchdown scorer and MVP best bets

Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rhamondre Steverson are all going to be popular scoring picks, so I'll go a bit against the grain here and attempt to find value in this market. I could see the Seahawks getting tight end A.J. Barner involved near the end zone, especially since they can use him in a play-action pass situation or line him up for Seattle's version of the "tush push" if the ball is close to the goal line. Diggs has been New England's most reliable receiver in the red zone this season, and although Henry is a good bet to score, I'll go with the veteran playing in his first championship game to make an impact. I think Walker and Smith-Njigba are good candidates to have strong overall games and I'll lean on Walker getting the MVP honors.

Gatorade color best bet

Novelty markets are always fun to wager on and since blue is a common color for the Seahawks and Patriots, I'll go with that as the Gatorade bath color for the winning coach. It's important to remember this is first color that is poured, so it might take a while for verification if there are multiple Gatorade baths. This is also for the winning head coach, so any assistant or player Gatorade baths do not count.

Responsible gaming

DraftKings takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly. This includes setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. DraftKings reminds players to wager within their limits and only bet what they can afford to lose. The platform has a live chat feature where users can access customer support 24/7, as well as contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need more assistance. DraftKings also has links to state and national resources on its platforms.