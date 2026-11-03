Monday Night Football is your last chance in Week 8 to claim the new DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. The Seattle Seahawks are reigning Super Bowl champions, and they'll host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. According to the latest Bears vs. Seahawks odds, Seattle is favored by 3 points at home. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

After a dominant title run last season, the Seahawks got off to a sluggish 3-3 start but instilled some confidence with a dominant 20-3 win over the previously unbeaten Chiefs on Sunday Night Football last week. Kansas City didn't run a play in the red zone and Seattle went 11-for-16 on third down offensively. Emmanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 150 yards and a score.

However, the Bears also looked great in a primetime win, beating the New England Patriots 30-24 on Thursday Night Football. Caleb Williams recorded his second 300-yard passing game in a row and the Bears maintain the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack entering Week 8. The defense has also been a pleasant surprise, as they rank ninth in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed through seven weeks.

The latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds list Seattle as the 3-point favorite at home and the over/under is 46.5 for this Monday Night Football matchup. The Seahawks are priced at +1000 to win the Super Bowl in the latest NFL futures from DraftKings and the Bears are +1400 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.