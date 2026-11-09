Monday Night Football is your last chance in Week 9 to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills are both off to 6-1 starts and will go head-to-head at U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Vikings were the last remaining unbeaten in the NFL this season, but finally suffered their first loss of the season last week against the Detroit Lions. Brian Flores' defense limited one of the best offenses in the NFL to 19 points, but Minnesota has still struggled to move the ball consistently on offense. The Vikings rank first in the NFL in scoring defense and second in yards allowed, but rank 27th in scoring and 29th in total yards.

Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off a dominant 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week where the defense turned in its best performance of the season. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both had to exit the game and Buffalo only allowed 144 yards of total offense from Baltimore. The Bills still only 24th in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed, but rank first in the league in scoring and second in total offense.

Now the NFL's top scoring offense and top scoring defense will go head-to-head on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The latest Vikings vs. Bills odds from DraftKings list Buffalo as the 3.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 45.5. Josh Allen is priced at -160 to score an anytime touchdown after scoring nine times in his first seven games and Justin Jefferson is +175 with four receiving touchdowns on the season. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.