Week 7 of the college football season is about to begin. If you’re looking to place a bet, DraftKings has you covered.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The upcoming slate of college football games contains some fun matchups and plenty with conference title and playoff implications. Sportsbooks are also offering welcome bonuses to those wishing to take on some action. At DraftKings Sportsbook, anyone signing up as a new user can claim $200 in bonus bets after making an initial bet of at least $5.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings first-time user promo

You can claim the bet-and-get promotion without using a DraftKings promo code; simply use our exclusive link. Just complete the registration process and deposit a minimum of $5. Then, place an initial wager of $5 or more on any betting market with any odds to claim your bonus.

You don’t even have to opt in to claim the bonus bets; your first bet, as long as it’s $5 or more, will automatically trigger this promotion. After your bet is placed and the game is in progress, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. The bonus cash can be played out in the form of eight $25 bets.

Note: With bonus bets, you won’t receive your initial stake back if you win. However, there’s no additional requirement to access your winnings. Anything you win from the bonus bets goes to your bankroll and can be used for further betting or withdrawn.

One more thing to keep in mind: The bonus dollars expire seven days after being credited to your account, so make sure to use them within that time frame.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Here is the process on how to claim DraftKings’ bet-and-get promo as a new user:

Use our link to the DraftKings page and follow the path for registration. Register with details that include your name, address, email and phone number. Deposit at least $5 by various methods that the site allows. Place a bet of at least $5 on any game or prop bet. The bet is official once the game starts, so at that point, the $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

What can you bet on?

A full schedule of college football is set for Saturday. Going into Week 7, college football has reached the halfway point of the season, and some conference favorites have started to emerge.

In the Big Ten, the conference frontrunner will be decided in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday night when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes travel west to face the No. 3 Oregon Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams come into the game at 5-0, and the winner will be an early favorite to play in the Big Ten title game and secure a bye in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoffs.

No. 7 Alabama will try to get back on track after a shocking upset at Vanderbilt last week. The Crimson Tide return home and play South Carolina, which gave LSU a tough game in Week 3. If Alabama takes on another loss, its hopes of making the playoffs will take a big hit.

Finally, two new members of the Big 12 square off at 4 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City where Arizona (3-2) takes on No. 14 BYU (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). The margin for error is smaller for Big 12 teams, so a loss by the Cougars would hurt their playoff chances unless they go on to claim the conference championship.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

Daily promotions available

DraftKings regularly offers three types of promotions.

Same-game parlay insurance When you opt in to this promotion, you’ll receive your initial wager back as a bonus bet if you lose one leg in a same-game parlay containing three or more bets.

When you opt in to this promotion, you’ll receive your initial wager back as a bonus bet if you lose one leg in a same-game parlay containing three or more bets. Profit boost tokens Profit boosts offer more player-friendly odds on selected wagers and are available from time to time. You may also receive a profit boost token to increase your winnings by a certain percentage on any wager.

Profit boosts offer more player-friendly odds on selected wagers and are available from time to time. You may also receive a profit boost token to increase your winnings by a certain percentage on any wager. No-sweat bets These tokens act as insurance on a bet, providing your initial stake back in bonus bets if your wager ends up losing.

User experience

Navigating the DraftKings home page on both PC and smartphones is straightforward, with all sports and leagues conveniently listed. Daily promotions are easily accessible, without being hidden. DraftKings offers an array of options that may be overwhelming to users who are unfamiliar with different sports leagues or various betting methods. However, the platform provides a failsafe against making accidental bets by always requiring a review of wagers in the cart before they are finalized.

Selection of sports and betting markets

DraftKings offers a wide range of sports and leagues for betting, catering to various interests. From major sports like the NFL, college football and the NBA to individual sports such as golf and tennis, as well as international soccer leagues, DraftKings provides comprehensive options for sports enthusiasts. Additionally, in most states, participants can engage in daily fantasy sports contests, which aligns with DraftKings’ original focus.

Available banking methods

Users have various options to deposit into DraftKings, including mobile transfers from bank accounts, credit or debit cards, mobile wallet sites like PayPal and Venmo, gift cards, wire transfers and e-check. Similarly, most of these methods are available for withdrawal, including the option of having a check sent to you via mail.

Customer service