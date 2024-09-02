DraftKings promo for Boston College vs. Florida State

New DraftKings users can claim the welcome bonus and use it to bet on Boston College vs. Florida State

Florida State began their season with an outright loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland in college football’s “Week 0”. They need to bounce back in a big way against Boston College and avoid a 0-2 hole to start the season.

Boston College will start the Bill O’Brien era against a Florida State team eager to right the ship after an uncharacteristic loss. When these two teams met last season, it was not a cakewalk for Florida State. Despite going 8-0 in the conference compared to Boston College’s 3-5 conference record, the Seminoles only squeezed out a two-point victory. Boston College returns quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who threw for 305 yards and ran for 95 more in that game. Florida State is a heavy favorite tonight, but the spread shrunk a few points after their loss last week.

Boston College Florida State Spread +16.5 (-108) -16.5 (-112) Moneyline +490 -675 Total Over 50 (-108) Under 50 (-112)

Explaining the DraftKings sportsbook promo

The latest DraftKings sign-up promo offers new users two exciting rewards.

The first part of the promo is a traditional bet-and-get promotion. New users must sign up, deposit and wager $5 on any market of their choosing. Once their first bet is graded, users will receive $200 in bonus bets which are split into eight separate $25 bets. These bonus bets can also be used on any market.

The second part of the promo offers new users a one-month free trial of NFL+ Premium. This will give bettors access to the league’s streaming service. Included is access to NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, condensed game video and all-22 film.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

Before taking advantage of the offer, users should become familiar with the terms and conditions. A minimum deposit and wager of $5 is required to activate the offer. The first bet must be used to activate the promo. Once activated, bonus bets are divided into eight separate $25 bets. These bonus bets have no cash value and must be wagered once before eligible for withdrawal. Bonus bets expire within 168 hours. The bonus bet stake is not included in any potential payout.

DraftKings betting markets

DraftKings Sportsbook is known for offering a wide variety of markets across every sport, and college football is no different. Whether you’re a traditional bettor who sticks to the basics, or a bettor who loves finding random, fun markets, you’ll find something to bet on at DraftKings. Here are some of the markets available for college football betting:

Spread

Moneyline

Total

Team Total

Game Props

Team Props

Player Props (where legal)

Touchdown Scorers (where legal)

First Half Bets

First Quarter Bets

Same Game Parlays

Parlays

Teasers

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings wants all their users to have fun while betting, but they know that’s impossible if you aren’t gambling responsibly. That’s why they spend resources on training their staff, verifying the identity and age of bettors and also offering users the ability to limit themselves.

Users can set deposit limits, time limits, wager limits and contest limits. They can enact cool-down periods. DraftKings also provides transaction history to help bettors know exactly what their money is doing. The app alerts bettors if they’ve been logged in for a long time.

If none of these options work, DraftKings allows bettors to self-exclude and directs them to various national resources to help those dealing with gambling problems.

Betting at DraftKings

The Boston College-Florida State matchup is a matchup between two powerhouse programs, so it’s fitting to bet the game at a powerhouse sportsbook.

DraftKings is one of the industry leaders, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the welcome offer in this article extremely generous, but they also take care of their existing users with consistent daily promotions such as profit boosts and bonus bets.

The app is amongst the best in the industry, making it easy to complete every function from placing a bet to withdrawing your money. Few sportsbooks can offer as many options while still remaining competitive with their odds.